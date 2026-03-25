Tuolumne County To Donate Columbia Way Property

Sonora, CA — A former dialysis facility at 136 Columbia Way in Sonora was earlier acquired by Tuolumne County with state funding to provide housing for Veterans in need.

The idea was to convert the facility into studio apartments. At this week’s board of supervisors meeting, the county leaders voted 5-0 to instead declare the property as surplus so that it can be donated to an outside group interested in developing a similar type of project. The selected organization would oversee both development and operations.

Supervisor Jaron Brandon posed questions to staff about ensuring that whoever receives the property will carry out the intended purpose of Veterans housing, and staff emphasized that it would be included in the contract.

Habitat for Humanity had earlier expressed an interest in potentially acquiring it.

Local Veteran and Habitat for Humanity supporter, Frank Smart addressed the board. He said, “I do hope you pass this resolution, making it surplus property, and heavily consider giving it to Habitat for Humanity. 1997-98, myself, and the late Ruth Callahan, started Habitat here in Tuolumne County. In those 28 years, they built 34 homes, and there has not been one default on a mortgage.”

Following Tuesday’s unanimous 5-0 vote, the county will now request proposals for 30 days. They will be vetted, and staff will return to the board of supervisors with a proposed finalist to receive the property.