Boat/Trailer And SUV Involved In Valley Springs Blaze

Boat/trailer and SUV fire that spread to vegetation in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Valley Springs, CA – A fire that ignited on a Valley Springs property this week involved several vehicles and spread to vegetation.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) responded on Wednesday afternoon (8/12/26) to a blaze that broke out on Baldwin Street, near McAtee Street, off Jenny Lind Road in the Rancho Calaveras subdivision, involving a boat/trailer and SUV. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the flames had extended into the vegetation and were threatening structures.

CCF officials report that engine 133 and water tender 143 were able to stop the flames’ forward progress at an estimated quarter acre before they reached the structures. They added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.