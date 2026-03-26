Investigation And Raid Result In Sizable Drug Bust

Sonora, CA – An investigation led to a raid last week that uncovered the sale of a deadly drug and resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that 34-year-old Joseph Eugene Oneal Foletti had been under a Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) investigation for selling fentanyl in Tuolumne County. The team raided Foletti’s residence in the 9300 block of Highway 49 in Sonora on Thursday morning, March 20, 2026, while deputies made a traffic stop on Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area and detained him without incident. However, TNT officials say that Foletti admitted to swallowing a small bag of fentanyl while being questioned and was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the bust, with the help of K9 Dyna’s nose, investigators discovered about 14 grams of fentanyl, 7 grams of methamphetamine, $1000 in cash, drug packaging supplies, and further evidence associated with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales. Foletti faces multiple felony drug-related charges, including possession, transportation, and sales, without bail.