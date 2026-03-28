Groveland Man Handcuffed For Drugs And Firearm

Jamestown, CA—A traffic stop in Jamestown for a code violation resulted in a Groveland man being handcuffed by deputies for what was discovered in his vehicle.

Spotting a vehicle with a code violation, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently pulled it over in the early morning hours in the area of Highway 108 and Rawhide Road. During questioning of the occupants, the deputy noticed an open bottle of alcohol inside.

A search of the vehicle ensued, revealing a small tube containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and a .380 pistol. Determining that the items belonged to passenger 57-year-old Robert Lawrence Ewen, he was subsequently taken into custody without incident for felony possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.