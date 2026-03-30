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Crowds Gathered At No Kings Protests Around Mother Lode Over Weekend

By B.J. Hansen
No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen

No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen

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  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • No Kings Protest in Sonora - Photo by Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA — Nationwide, there were No Kings protests held in communities across the country in response to actions by President Donald Trump.

Similar events were held this past June and October.

Locally, protestors gathered in communities like Angels Camp, Murphys, Martell, Mariposa, and downtown Sonora on Saturday. There were also rallies in the nearby Central Valley. The Sonora event started around noon and saw protestors gathered along both sides of Courthouse Park, holding signs. Law enforcement officials were on hand to help ensure it was a peaceful event.

There were around 3,100 similar events held across 50 states. Nationwide organizers said the number was around 500 more than in October.

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