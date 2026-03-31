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Winter Weather Advisory In Yosemite National Park

By Mark Truppner
Snow in Yosemite - NPS Image

Snow in Yosemite - NPS Image

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The National Weather Service has issued a Winer Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, effective now until 5 AM Wednesday.

There is a seventy-five percent probability of half-a-foot or more of snow.

And there is a sixty percent probability of winds gusting above fifty-five mph. Expect whiteout conditions with the gusty winds. There is moderate confidence that trees could fall due to both snow and wind.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while driving and traveling. Be prepared for slippery roads.

If you are going outside in the upper elevations of Yosemite National Park, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass remains closed at Crane Flat. Glacier Point Road is also closed.

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