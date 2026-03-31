Law Enforcement Raid in Tuolumne Leads to CSAM and Firearms Arrests

Tuolumne, CA — An investigation into digital crimes escalated into a major law enforcement operation on March 19 resulting in the arrest of four individuals on charges ranging from child exploitation to felony firearm possession.

The operation began when detectives served a search warrant at a Tuolumne residence following a CyberTip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation initially centered on 20-year-old Johnathan Garrette Webb, the suspected owner of an X (formerly Twitter) account allegedly used to distribute Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM),

While deputies were securing the scene, 25-year-old Vincent Sydney Daniels-Foster arrived at the property brandishing what appeared to be a Glock handgun. According to officials, the weapon was later identified as a realistic replica lighter.

Authorities state that Vincent Foster threw the object, ignored repeated commands, and physically resisted deputies. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody. In addition to charges for resisting and obstructing officers, he faces counts of possession of methamphetamine and an unprescribed narcotic.

While Webb was not initially present at the home, a search of the premises uncovered several illegal weapons:

Two people who were at the home (and cooperative with the investigation) were taken into custody.

Detectives say 23-year-old Kaleb Joseph Daniels-Foster had a loaded handgun equipped with a 15-round magazine in his bedroom. Daniels-Foster, a convicted felon currently on probation, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a large-capacity magazine.

Additional firearms were discovered inside an RV parked on the property. Investigators determined 44-year-old Carissa Shindana Foster is a convicted felon, leading to her arrest for felony firearm possession.

The focus of the initial warrant, Johnathan Webb, was contacted by detectives later that day. After agreeing to an interview with investigators, Webb was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center. He faces charges specifically related to the possession of CSAM found during the digital forensic search of his social media account.

“This case highlights the critical intersection of digital monitoring and physical community safety,” law enforcement officials noted, citing the cooperation between the ICAC Task Force and local deputies.

All four suspects remain in custody pending their initial court appearances. A juvenile present at the scene was reported to be cooperative and was not arrested.