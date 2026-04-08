Mowing Sparks Roadside HWY 12 Fire

Valley Springs, CA – Mowing sparked a roadside vegetation fire along Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County yesterday afternoon, and it was not caused by a traveler pulling off the roadway.

The flames broke out on Highway 12 near Lower Double Springs Road. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports that the blaze was started by a Caltrans mowing crew. They also noted that the same crew extinguished the fire at a 20’ by 20’ spot.

“A reminder to everyone: the vegetation is curing quickly, and we have not even hit mid-April,” stated CCF officials.

CAL Fire warns that mowers and weed eaters can spark fires when used on dry grass during peak heat. They offered these fire prevention tips:

Mow before 10 a.m.

Avoid windy or red-flag days.

Keep a shovel and water source close.

“Lawn equipment belongs on green grass, not dry brush. Do it right—and at the right time,” advised CAL Fire.