Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA – A solo vehicle crash involving a power pole on Jacksonville Road resulted in the driver having to be freed from the wreckage.

The collision occurred on Monday (4/6/2026) at around 5:50 p.m., south of Klein Road. The CHP reports that 61-year-old Dean Avilla, from Angels Camp, was driving his 2011 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Jacksonville Road at an unknown speed. CHP spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan detailed, “For unknown reasons, Avilla unsafely turned from the roadway and crashed the truck into a utility pole near a tree.”

The pole came crashing down on top of the truck, pinning Avilla inside. Assisting in the call were CAL Fire/Tuolumne County Fire Department and Chicken Ranch Fire crews, who, once on scene, safely extricated Avilla from the truck. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the pickup’s airbags deployed, according to Machado. Avilla was the sole occupant in the truck and suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Machado added, “Drugs and/or alcohol use is not suspected.”