Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
76.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Add us as a preferred source
By Nic Peterson
Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 7:41 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped at approximately 12 acres. Crews will remain in the area mopping up

Original story posted at 7:07 pm: Valley Springs, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire located near Milton Road and Main Street, Jenny Lind, in the Valley Springs area. The fire is reported to be between 6 and 7 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread, and has been named the Columbus Fire. Crews are reportedly making good progress on the flanks of the fire, with additional resources headed to the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

 

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.