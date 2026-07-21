Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Update at 7:41 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped at approximately 12 acres. Crews will remain in the area mopping up

Original story posted at 7:07 pm: Valley Springs, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire located near Milton Road and Main Street, Jenny Lind, in the Valley Springs area. The fire is reported to be between 6 and 7 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread, and has been named the Columbus Fire. Crews are reportedly making good progress on the flanks of the fire, with additional resources headed to the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.