Congressman McClintock Attends Business Roundtable In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock met with around 60 business leaders in Tuolumne on Wednesday afternoon at the Black Oak Casino Resort.

It was jointly put on by the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council. Members of other groups were also invited, including the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors, Farm Bureau, Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

Afterward, McClintock stated, “It was a chance to meet with a lot of the business owners in the local community and exchange ideas and views on all things related to the economy here. I was very gratified to hear that the tax cuts that we enacted last year are now being felt as people are filling-out their taxes. They have a little more room in their budgets now. They are expecting a few more customers in their shops as a result.”

Asked further about the state of the local economy in his district, overall, he responded, “You can’t spin the economy. Everyone knows in their own lives exactly how it is doing, and obviously, people are still struggling. But, I think we’re now on the cusp of having those tax cuts make a big difference in people’s lives. So, I expect over the next few months, people will be feeling a great sense of relief.”

He also acknowledged that the recent spike in oil prices is being felt due to the conflict in Iran.

He stated, “I think that this crisis will be behind us within, hopefully, the next few weeks. The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened. And then, economists are predicting prices in the range of 40-60 dollars a barrel, about half of what they were at the peak of this crisis.”

While in Sonora, McClintock also recorded a Mother Lode Views show that will air this coming weekend. He will share many more of his opinions about the war in Iran, natural resource legislation, the national deficit, healthcare-related concerns, the state of social security, potential artificial intelligence regulations, and legislation he has authored called the “Shutdown Sanctuary Polices Act.”