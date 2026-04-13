MML Vista Contest Winners Shine

Beautiful Vistas are all around the Mother Lode and stunning views were captured—and an MMLVista contest winner has been chosen!

Cor Dolor shared her photo of a Lake Tulloch sunrise and Central Sierra Broadcasting agrees that those rays in the sky are wonderful! The photograph truly captures what a beautiful place this is to live, work and play.

The response to the image from Dolor’s friends, on the day she took the photo and when she reshared it to enter our contest, was immediate. Dolor’s friends noted, “The Lord’s masterpiece.” and “…it was absolutely breathtaking to see it. I have so many photos of that sunrise.”

Congratulations Cor Dolor, keep taking beautiful photos of the Mother Lode! Thanks to all for tagging your photos to share them with us, they were all amazing and it was truly hard to choose.

The winning image of Lake Tulloch is featured on MyMotherLode.com’s homepage by our logo when viewed with a desktop computer, on our contest page here, and is the featured photo on the myMotherLode.com Facebook page for one month.

Our second place winner is Makayla Cast for her Sugarpine Ridge photo taken July 18, 2025. The golden sky and the vast forest with the close up flowers are wonderful to take in.

Nate Johnson is our third place winner for the Columbia State Park photo on February 14th, 2026. The 2nd and 3rd place winners are featured in our Local Spotlight on the Desktop Home Page and on our contest page here.

Special thanks to those who provided photos early that we used in our contest promotions; Kevin Lindsley for his beautiful photos on February 20, 2026, of Mi Wuk Village right after the snowstorm, Jack Forkner with his drone photo of Copperopolis with his remote pilot license in December and Matt Miller for the Paper Cabin trail photo.

Thanks to all of you for tagging your many beautiful photos so that we could share in the stunning beauty that the Mother Lode has to share.