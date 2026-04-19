Dig The Soil When Purchasing A Home

Shopping for a new home is exciting. More square footage, bedrooms, baths, a huge kitchen, nicer appliances, and floor coverings will add to your family’s comfort. However, there is something very important that has been forgotten, the Shovel Test.

What is the shovel test? There are inspections, forms, disclosures, and other rings to jump through in your real estate transaction. Is the Shovel Test just a fancy name for another real estate requirement? It isn’t, but it should be. Your purchase has more value than just a stick-built house. When shopping for property, it is handy to bring a camera, a notebook, and a shovel.

The ground you are purchasing is not included in the residential purchase paperwork. Soil type, pH factor, dig-ability (tilth), makeup of the water, and compaction of the soil are all important. The soil is the foundation of the quality of life for your vegetation and landscaping. Thus, a shovel is important.

Digability is foremost. If your new soil is like a hard rock, your plants and your back will suffer. Landscaping is not cheap; it is an important future addition to the overall appreciation of your purchase. Try your shovel test – according to those fabric spray instructions – in an inconspicuous spot that won’t be seen. If your shovel will not break the top inch of soil, there could be a problem.

Not all soil will be top quality. With your shovel in hand, the existing landscape and exploratory excavation will help determine the quality of land. Remember that if your goal is a nice mixture of sandy loam that will provide your landscape with nutrients and water retention, soil may be improved. However, soil improvement takes time and money. With a new house, money may not be readily available (since there are also many interior demands like couches and dogs-playing-poker prints).

Vegetation value is enormous. Trees that provide beauty and shade are important and valuable. Take a long look at their condition. With your shovel and your hands, determine if the trees and surrounding soil are being watered. Is there an irrigation system? Remember the tree lined street in “Leave it to Beaver”? Everyone wanted to live there (and not just because the Beav lived there). Shade is another lucky benefit. Shady trees lower utility bills, block winds, and prevent erosion. Citrus and fruit trees will feed your family, too. Existing perennials mean you will not have to rebuy that plant every spring. With any luck, there will be an abundance of flowers from existing plants.

Existing landscape may provide fragrance and color. After all the moving boxes are empty and Grandma’s pink velveteen couch has been moved to every wall in the living room, a beautiful backyard will provide a perfect spot for relaxing. If you purchase a house from an avid gardener, every season may surprise you with things popping up and color galore.

Remember to bring your shovel. With your purchase you want to get as much outside as inside.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.