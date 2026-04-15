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Rollover Crash On Hwy 108/120

By Tracey Petersen
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Tuolumne County, CA—A weekend solo vehicle collision resulted in two Oakdale residents being flown from the scene on Highway 108/120 near Tulloch Dam Road, suffering serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Sunday, April 12, 2026, around 4:30 p.m., west of Tulloch Dam Road. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 59-year-old Anthony Espinola was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z westbound on the highway at an unknown speed. With him was passenger 58-year-old Kelly Gates.

“Espinola allowed his vehicle to travel onto the south roadway edge of the highway, where it crashed into an embankment,” disclosed Machado. “After striking the embankment, the vehicle overturned several times.”

Both occupants sustained major injuries as a result of the crash; Espinola was flown to Doctors Medical Center and Gates to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Machado added, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”

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