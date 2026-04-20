Winter Storm Watch For The Upper Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet and Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, from late tonight until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels will initially start out between 6,000 to 7,000 feet tonight, before lowering to 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Tuesday, and then down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Minor accumulations of up to two inches is possible down to 4500 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from three inches to as much as two feet.

Southwest winds could gust as high as fifty to seventy-five mph along the highest peaks. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Persons should delay all travel if possible. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

Persons in the Watch Zone are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.