Drop Off Unwanted Drugs And Possibly Save A Life

Sonora, CA – This weekend is the time to get rid of unused medications and possibly save a life during the 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Several events will take place Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mother Lode to reduce accidental poisoning, overdoses, and medication abuse. Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications and vapes, where accepted.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), in collaboration with YES Partnership and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host the event at the Main Branch of the Tuolumne County Library at 480 Greenley Road in Sonora. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office provided these locations:

Calaveras Lumber Yard (parking lot): 155 S. Main Street in Angels Camp

Toyon Middle School (parking lot): 3412 Double Spring Road in Valley Springs.

Here are the rules for those dropping off medications:

Liquid medications must remain sealed in their containers.

Batteries should be removed from vaping products.

Intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes are not accepted.

Last year, during the October National Take Back Day, officials reported:

Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,263

Total Collection Sites: 4,317

Total Weight Collected: 571,054 lbs. (286 tons)

Total Weight All Time: 20,391,815 lbs. (10,196 tons)

Both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” at their offices that are available during regular business hours. For more information about the Calaveras County “Drop the Drugs” program, contact Deputy Michael Varni at 209-754-6931.