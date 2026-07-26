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Road Projects Planned For The Last Week Of July

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By Sabrina Biehl
Caltrans painting

Caltrans painting

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Several Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, July 26th to August 1st 2026.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control at night from Brice Station Road to Lower Moran Road for drainage work beginning Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. During the day, drainage work from Brice Station Road to Darby Russel Road will begin Tuesday and continue through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 from Ponderosa/Old Highway to Lakemont Drive for tree work on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control just east of Central Hill Road for drainage work is planned Tuesday through Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term full highway closure at the East Side of SR-26/49 Intersection from Church Street to SR-49 for highway construction work beginning Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. and continuing through Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

On Highway 26 a conventional lane closure at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work is planned Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 overnight conventional lane closure on Church Street for road work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Mongomery Drive to Main Street/West Point for tree work on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Olive Brand Road to Main Street for tree work on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 an overnight, conventional lane closure from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive will allow for pavement work beginning Monday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 Highway shoulder closure from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive for pavement work beginning Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 an overnight one-way traffic control from Highway 26 to Main Street for pavement work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Woods Creek and Woods Way in Jamestown for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight, one-way traffic control between Woods Creek and Ponderosa Drive for drainage work beginning Sunday through Friday from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Parrots Ferry Road and Springfield Road for sign work beginning Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Bald Mountain Heliport Road and Pinecrest Lake Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Forest Road 5N32 and two miles east for electrical work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Kennedy Meadows and the 7,000-foot elevation marker for electrical work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Wards Ferry Road and Old Highway 120 for a crack seal operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

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