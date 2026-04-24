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Sonora City Leaders To Highlight Upcoming Projects And Budget Trends

By B.J. Hansen
Chris Gorsky and Ann Segerstrom - Photo by BJ Hansen

Chris Gorsky and Ann Segerstrom - Photo by BJ Hansen

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Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the recently appointed new Sonora City Administrator, Chris Gorsky, and Mayor Ann Segerstrom.

They will provide an update on how the city’s finances are looking ahead of the passage of a new budget that will take effect on July 1st. Other topics will be upcoming road projects, parking lot renovations, planning for a new police station, planned park improvements, and economic development strategic planning.

They will also talk about a special anniversary coming up for the city, and preview some changes for this year’s seasonal farmers’ market.

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