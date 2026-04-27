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Highway 140 Closes Again For Rock Removal

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 140 rock removal work - Caltrans image

Highway 140 rock removal work - Caltrans image

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Mariposa County, CA — After reopening with one-way traffic control over the weekend, a stretch of Highway 140 is completely closed again.

Caltrans reports that crews are resuming rock scaling work to remove additional talus material. For the safety of travelers, Highway 140 is closed between Bear Creek (Briceburg) and the Yosemite Cedar Lodge (Incline). The closure will last at least through Wednesday, and conditions will be reassessed then.

The only access to and from Yosemite National Park is currently via Highways 120 and 41.

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