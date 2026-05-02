Update: Highway 108 Backed Up Due To Crash

Update at 5:34 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County during the Friday evening commute. The collision occurred at the 5th Avenue intersection, by the Chevy dealership. The CHP reported that a pickup and an SUV collided, with the SUV flipping on its side. The wreckage was blocking the roadway, with officers directing traffic for about an hour. The wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. The CHP reports minor injuries in this crash.

Original post at 5:20 p.m.: Jamestown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County during the Friday evening commute.

The collision occurred at the 5th Avenue intersection, by the Chevy dealership. The CHP reports that a pickup and an SUV collided, with the SUV flipping on its side. The wreckage is blocking the roadway. Officers are directing traffic that is backing up in both directions.

An ambulance has been called to the scene with no information on injuries at this time. Motorists may want to avoid the area. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.