Fire Crews Make Quick Work Of Fire In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA—Fire crews stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire dubbed the Piney Fire within minutes of their arrival on the scene in the Granite Springs area of Mariposa County, near Lake Don Pedro.

The flames broke out around 1:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of Piney Creek Road near Stoney Oak Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they stopped the forward spread in about 10 minutes at a half an acre. A crew will work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.