The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Monday through 8 PM Tuesday.

High temperatures of up to 102 degrees, with widespread Moderate HeatRisk expected.

Areas of Major HeatRisk will impact portions of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, where the thermal belt exists overnight, as well as in urban areas.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.