More Caltrans Road Work In The Month of May

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week through May 24, 2026.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Sierra Parkway to Camp Connell at Summit Level Road for tree work on Tuesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Church Street to Prindle Road for tree work on Tuesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place at Gill Haven Drive for tree work on Wednesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Rich Gulch Lane to Lower Dorray Road for tree work on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one of the two lanes of traffic will be restricted for drainage work from Moccasin Creek to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County Line beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control in the Tuttletown Road area for striping work beginning Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Highway 26 to Main Street for tree work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. as well as Monday and Tuesday night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control takes place from Highway 26 to Main Street for tree work Wednesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Soulsbyville Road for tree work on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Tuolumne Road to Coffil Lane in Twain Harte for paving work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Forest Route 4N12 in Strawberry for tree work on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Ponderosa Lane in Groveland for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Memorial Drive to Eastbound Turn-Out Lane for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Simms Road in Chinese Camp for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Smiths Station Road to Ferretti Road for drainage work beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment zones.