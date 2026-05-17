Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
71.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

More Caltrans Road Work In The Month of May

Add us as a preferred source
By Sabrina Biehl
More Caltrans Road Work In The Month of May

More Caltrans Road Work In The Month of May

Photo Icon View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week through May 24, 2026.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Sierra Parkway to Camp Connell at Summit Level Road for tree work on Tuesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Church Street to Prindle Road for tree work on Tuesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place at Gill Haven Drive for tree work on Wednesday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Rich Gulch Lane to Lower Dorray Road for tree work on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one of the two lanes of traffic will be restricted for drainage work from Moccasin Creek to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County Line beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control in the Tuttletown Road area for striping work beginning Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Highway 26 to Main Street for tree work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. as well as Monday and Tuesday night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control takes place from Highway 26 to Main Street for tree work Wednesday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Soulsbyville Road for tree work on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Tuolumne Road to Coffil Lane in Twain Harte for paving work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Forest Route 4N12 in Strawberry for tree work on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Ponderosa Lane in Groveland for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Memorial Drive to Eastbound Turn-Out Lane for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Simms Road in Chinese Camp for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Smiths Station Road to Ferretti Road for drainage work beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment zones.

 

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.