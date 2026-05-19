Power Outage In Mariposa County And Tuolumne County

Greeley Hill, CA—Nearly 660 PG&E customers lost power this morning in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County, just over the Tuolumne County line.

The impacted area is south of Highway 120 along Greeley Hill Road and Valley Vista Road and includes a small section of Highway 49 in Tuolumne County. The company says the incident is an unplanned outage affecting 657 customers. Currently, a crew is working to restore power to “identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

No cause has been given, and the restoration time is 4:30 p.m.