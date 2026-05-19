Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
84.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Mariposa County And Tuolumne County

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties—PG&E map

PG&E power outage in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties—PG&E map

Photo Icon View Photo

Greeley Hill, CA—Nearly 660 PG&E customers lost power this morning in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County, just over the Tuolumne County line.

The impacted area is south of Highway 120 along Greeley Hill Road and Valley Vista Road and includes a small section of Highway 49 in Tuolumne County. The company says the incident is an unplanned outage affecting 657 customers. Currently, a crew is working to restore power to “identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

No cause has been given, and the restoration time is 4:30 p.m.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.