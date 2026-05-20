Milestone Celebration: Black Oak Casino Resort Marks 25 Years

Tuolumne, CA — Several special events occurred over the weekend at Black Oak Casino Resort in recognition of its 25th anniversary, including a special dinner, a packed lineup of live entertainment, and high-profile guests.

The multi-day celebration honored both the resort’s success and its deep cultural and economic impact on the region.

A special outdoor dinner was held at the resort, catered by Seven Sisters, that was attended by numerous leaders in the community. Among the speakers was Kevin Day, Chairman of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, who emphasized that the milestone represents far more than just 25 years of business.

“It represents generations of perseverance, resilience, and hard work by the Tribe to create opportunities for our people and protect our future,” says Day. “There were many Tribal leaders, elders, and community members who helped make this vision possible, who are unfortunately no longer with us today, and this milestone is just as much a celebration of their efforts and sacrifices.”

The dinner also featured remarks from Ron Patel, the resort’s former General Manager, and Tribal Development Director Lester Lingo. In recognition of the milestone, state officials presented formal resolutions to the Tribe. Presenters included Austin Gilbert, District Director for Assemblyman David Tangipa, and Brian Raymond, representing California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil’s 4th Senate District Office.

In addition, the weekend featured an array of promotions, including a headline-making motorcycle giveaway where the lucky winner opted to take home a $50,000 cash prize instead of the custom motorcycle.

The festivities also attracted popular gaming influencers Vegas Matt and crew, who spent the weekend exploring the property’s slot machines and table games, while also taking time to experience local outdoor attractions, including hiking around nearby Pinecrest Lake. Entertainment included a private performance by actor and Tatanka Means for Tribal Members and VIP guests.

The anniversary wrapped up with a fireworks display, drawing families and visitors from across the community.

Reflecting on the massive turnout, Resort Marketing Director Luis Torres expressed gratitude for the resort’s staff, particularly those who have been with the operation since day one.

“Having people still here 25 years later says everything about the heart behind this place,” Torres noted. “Seeing the community, Tribal Members, guests, and team members come together like that was something we’ll never forget.”