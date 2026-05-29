CHP Releases Details On Twain Harte Area Motorcycle Crash

Twain Harte, CA—The CHP has released details regarding a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County last week.

The CHP reports that drugs or alcohol are not a factor in the crash that happened on May 20, 2026, around 4:15 p.m. in the 22100 block of Cedar Springs Road off Tuolumne Road North. They detailed that 18-year-old John Mutchler of Twain Harte was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle northbound on Cedar Springs Road, north of Griffith Lane. Coming in the opposite direction was 62-year-old Catherine McDougall of Twain Harte, driving a 1996 Toyota SUV.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado disclosed, “Mutchler allowed his vehicle to travel to the left over the double yellow lines directly in the path of McDougall’s vehicle. As a result, the front of the motorcycle crashed into the front of the Toyota.”

Mutchler sustained major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. McDougall was uninjured.