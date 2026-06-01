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Tuolumne County Supervisors To Consider Bridge Project Amendments And Appointments

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By Nic Peterson
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

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Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider a series of infrastructure agreements, board appointments and closed session matters during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The board also is slated to approve amendments to engineering contracts related to two county bridge replacement projects. One proposal would increase the contract for the Algerine Road crossing at Algerine Creek Bridge Replacement Project by $410,398, bringing the total contract value to $785,853. A second proposal would increase the contract for the Old Wards Ferry Road crossing at Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Project by $411,498, bringing the total contract value to $786,921.

Supervisors are expected to adopt a resolution proclaiming June 2026 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tuolumne County. Supervisors are expected to adopt a resolution proclaiming June 2026 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tuolumne County. The board is scheduled to meet in closed session to conduct a performance evaluation of the county’s chief probation officer and to discuss the appointment of a county counsel.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors Chambers in Sonora.

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