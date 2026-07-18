Mother Lode Supports Family Of Local Boy Battling Leukemia

Sonora, CA— The Mother Lode is coming together to support a Sonora-area family. Clayton Radovich, age 9, was diagnosed in June of this year with Lymphoma, which progressed and spread into T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Both of his parents, Courtney and Zak Radovich grew up in Tuolumne County and graduated from Sonora High School. The family of five also includes two children younger than Clayton, ages 6 and 1.

Pinocchio’s recently hosted a fundraiser for the Radovich family stating, “We want to do what we can…” and to the family “we send all of our strength and prayers your way.” The restaurant shares they understand the family’s future will include treatments, hospital stays and a magnitude of unforeseen obstacles.

Family and friends are also putting on a benefit dinner for Clayton on August 8 at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. More information about it will be released at a later date.

After approximately a month and a half of doctors’ appointments and ER visits in Sonora, Clayton was taken to the ER at UC Davis on June 5th for swelling on both sides of his neck. Since their arrival at UC Davis, he has undergone several procedures and has started his first round of chemotherapy. Clayton’s Aunt, Whitney Steves, updated a t the end of June Clayton was enjoyed building with Legos, playing his Nintendo, winning at Uno, Fathers Day, and most importantly visits from his brother and sister. Steves also said Courtney and Zak are “so thankful for all the love, support, and prayers from near and far!”

After almost a week out of the hospital, Clayton was unfortunately readmitted on July 5 for abdominal complications as well as critical electrolyte imbalances. Steves shared on July 16, “thankfully has made progress and is being closely monitored before he can be ‘discharged’ again. During this admission, they were able to perform three procedures under one scheduled surgery.”

A second round of chemo is scheduled on July 20 that will last approximately a month.