Get A Furry New Friend For Free

Jamestown, CA – Find a furry new friend for free this weekend at the third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day (CAAPD) hosted by the San Francisco SPCA, CalAnimals, and the ASPCA.

State officials report that more than 150 animal shelters statewide are participating in Saturday’s (6/6/2026) event, including Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. In the statewide effort to find loving homes for 5,000 dogs, cats, and other small animals in a single day, all adoption fees are waived.

“We’re so excited to be part of it. Thanks in part to the support of the ASPCA and CalAnimals, we’re working to help more shelter pets find loving homes,” stated Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control Officials (TCSAC).

The Jamestown shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find all the pets available during this free event, head to the shelter at 10040 Victoria Way off Highway 108.

The Calaveras County Animal Services says it has plenty of great dogs and cats ready to find a welcoming family. The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They noted, “Two of our dogs have been at the shelter since last year, and two since February, but all would love to have a new home!”

Find information about any of their dogs by clicking here for the Petfinder link. State shelter officials report, “In just two years, the initiative has helped more than 8,500 animals find homes.”