Kirk Makes Victory Declaration With Limited Ballots To Count

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk is thanking supporters as he looks ahead to a third term.

No additional ballots were tabulated today (Friday), according to the Tuolumne County Election’s Office, and as of Thursday, Kirk had a 127-vote lead over challenger Tim McCaffrey.

Late this afternoon, Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Donny McNair noted that countywide, there are about 200 ballots ready to be counted, 64 conditional ballots being reviewed and 165 that have signature issues that could still be cured. The next round will be counted on Monday.

McNair says the amount of vote by mail ballots coming in has slowed today, but if they are postmarked by Election Day, could still arrive and would be tabulated. Of those ballots referenced above, they cover the whole county, and only a fraction are from Supervisor District 5.

After reviewing the numbers, Kirk was confident this afternoon that there are not enough ballots outstanding to sway the final outcome, especially since the recent momentum has been in his favor.

He declared, “Thank you, District 3. I’m honored to serve another term. Tim McCaffrey, thank you for running. Stepping up takes real courage and you made this race better for the community. To everyone who voted for me, worked for me, believed in me: this is your win too. To all those in Tuolumne County: I represent all of you, even if we disagree. My door is open. Let’s sit down for a cup of coffee, have real conversations, and spend less time letting social media divide us. I will continue to show up, listen, and work hard on behalf of our community.”

District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor. Click here to view the latest election results.