Jeffries: The Reckless Republican Budget Reconciliation Bill

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference yesterday.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have made clear that the cost of living in the United States of America is far too high and that Donald Trump promised to lower costs on day one. But costs haven’t gone down in the United States of America, costs have gone up. Grocery prices are too high. Housing costs are too high. Healthcare costs are too high. Utility bills are too high. Gas prices are out of control. America is far too expensive. And Donald Trump hasn’t made the situation better. He’s made the situation worse.

The Trump Tariffs have increased costs on everyday Americans by thousands of dollars per year. The Republican assault on the healthcare of the American people has caused health insurance costs to skyrocket. And at the same period of time, Donald Trump’s reckless and costly war of choice in Iran has resulted in gas prices through the roof.

America is far too expensive. There are far too many people in this country who are working hard, they’re playing by the rules, but they are unable to thrive, and they can barely survive. And that’s not acceptable in the United States of America.

So House Democrats are going to continue to fight to drive down the high cost of living and push back against the Republican effort to make life more expensive. We believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not give ICE another $70 billion blank check so they can unleash brutality on American citizens and violently target law-abiding immigrant communities.

House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.