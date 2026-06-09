Electrical Vehicle Fire  In Groveland Takes Several Hours To Contain

Groveland, CA – An electrical vehicle fire at a Groveland charging station kept fire crews busy yesterday until well into the night.

Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) reports that the flames broke out around 2:16 p.m. on Monday (6/8/26) at the electrical charging station at Mary Laveroni Community Park in Tuolumne County. They added that there was no threat to nearby vegetation or any structures. Additionally, they conveyed that resources would “be committed for an extended period of time trying to cool the lithium-ion batteries and prevent further ignition and chemical runaway reactions.”

Around 11 p.m., TCFD updated that the blaze had been contained with the Groveland Community Services District assisting.

“The lithium-ion batteries have cooled to a temperature that is safe for transportation by tow. These electric vehicle incidents take an extended length of time—6 hours for this incident—and water usage to cool the batteries and stop them from reigniting,” advised TCFD officials.