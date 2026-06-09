Forest Hosting Community Town Hall

Sonora, CA—Get an update on the forest from Stanislaus National Forest (STF) supervisor tomorrow evening at a town hall.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the event kicks off with an update on all key program areas, including recreation, fire, and timber operations, as well as hearing from Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. Following the presentations, attendees will have the chance to ask questions and express any concerns they may have.

The forest is hosting the town hall on Wednesday, June 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the supervisor’s office, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora.

For additional information on the event, contact Stanislaus National Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov.