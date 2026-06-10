Senator Alvarado-Gil Concedes Election, Highlights Accomplishments

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is reflecting on her single term serving in the California Senate.

Alvarado-Gil was elected in 2022 as a Democrat and later switched to the Republican Party.

She states, “The voters of Senate District 4 have made their choice, and I respect that decision. While I’m disappointed with the outcome and troubled by the tenor and tone of this race, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together for this community.”

The latest figures from the California Secretary of State’s Office show Jaron Brandon with nearly 41%, Alexandra Duarte with 32%, and Alvarado-Gil with 27%. Brandon, a Democrat, and Duarte, a Republican, will move on to the November General Election.

Alvarado-Gil continues, “When I switched parties two years ago, I made a choice based on my values and my commitment to listening to the people of District 4. As your State Senator, I’ve fought hard to deliver real results: $11 million in wildfire prevention funding, lower insurance costs for families in our foothill and mountain regions, aid for rural healthcare, and investments in public safety, water, and roads. We’ve championed tax relief for our service workers, veterans, and seniors, and strengthened education and workforce training so no one gets left behind.”

She also thanked everyone who supported her campaign. Looking ahead to November, she will remain active in supporting a Voter ID initiative. Adding, “Election integrity matters. I remain committed to that fight and to the values that have guided my service: independence, hard work, and results for our families and communities.”

California Senate Republican Leader Brian Jones has also provided a statement. He says, “I am proud to have Senator Alvarado-Gil as a member of our caucus. In 2024, she made the brave choice to leave the Democratic Party and become a member of the Republican caucus, choosing to fight for affordability, safety, and common sense for all Californians. We will miss her as a valued member of our team and a principled fighter who always puts her constituents first.”

California GOP Chairman Corrin Rankin adds, “I’m proud to call Marie a friend and fellow conservative. She made history with her courageous decision to switch parties and become a Republican. Hers is an example for others, and she truly is a champion for the conservative cause. I look forward to her continued involvement and leadership to turn California around and bring more Democrats and Independents into our party.”