Fire In Wallace

Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground fire crews are battling a vegetation fire named the Turkey Fire near the south shore of Camanche Reservoir in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out near Turkey Hill Trail and Pattison Road near Camanche Road. CAL FIRE spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is 20 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. She added that structures are threatened and additional aircraft have been requested. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.