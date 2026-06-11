Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
89.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fire In Wallace

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Turkey Fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—PG&E camera

Turkey Fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—PG&E camera

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground fire crews are battling a vegetation fire named the Turkey Fire near the south shore of Camanche Reservoir in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out near Turkey Hill Trail and Pattison Road near Camanche Road. CAL FIRE spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is 20 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. She added that structures are threatened and additional aircraft have been requested. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.