Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites In Don Pedro Area

Update at 1:11 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Update at 12:33 pm: CAL Fire reports that the Dollar Fire is now 5 acres and moving at a slow rate of spread. Crews are “making good progress.”

Original story posted at 12:26 pm: Don Pedro, CA — There is a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 132 and Las Palmas Way in the Don Pedro area.

It is named the Dollar Fire due to its proximity to the Dollar General store. No structures are immediately considered threatened. It was initially reported as being 1/2 acre and growing at a moderate rate of spread. It is now estimated to be a few acres.

Air and ground resources are on the scene. Be prepared for activity.