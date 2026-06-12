Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
98.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites In Don Pedro Area

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Dollar Fire - PG&E Wildfire Camera

Dollar Fire - PG&E Wildfire Camera

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 1:11 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Update at 12:33 pm: CAL Fire reports that the Dollar Fire is now 5 acres and moving at a slow rate of spread. Crews are “making good progress.”

Original story posted at 12:26 pm: Don Pedro, CA — There is a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 132 and Las Palmas Way in the Don Pedro area.

It is named the Dollar Fire due to its proximity to the Dollar General store. No structures are immediately considered threatened. It was initially reported as being 1/2 acre and growing at a moderate rate of spread. It is now estimated to be a few acres.

Air and ground resources are on the scene. Be prepared for activity.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.