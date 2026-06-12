Highlighting Airport Projects And Upcoming Father’s Day Fly-In

Columbia, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Tuolumne County Airport Manager Tonya Scheftner.

She will provide an update on happenings at the two county airports (in Columbia and Groveland) and highlight some infrastructure projects in development.

In addition, she will preview the Father’s Day Fly-in planned for Saturday, June 20. There will be various activities and entertainment at the Columbia Airport. This year’s theme will be “Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom in Motion.”