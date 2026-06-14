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Third Week of June Road Work Planned in the Mother Lode

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By Sabrina Biehl
Soulsbyville Road culvert repair in Willow Springs

Soulsbyville Road culvert repair in Willow Springs

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Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 14th to the June 20th 2026.

On Highway 4 traffic control at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 a long-term right shoulder closure from Gardener Lane Bridge to Depot Road for pavement will continue through Friday, July 17th.

On Highway 4 intermittent one-way traffic control from Big Trees Park Entrance to Sierra Parkway for shoulder work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 moving closures from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to the Calaveras/Amador County line for road striping is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 traffic control Garner/Olive Orchard to Heinemann Lane for drainage work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Higdon Road to North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for drainage work is planned for Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 the shoulder and left turn lane closures from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work will continue Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Overnight, one-way traffic control from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive is planned Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. The work is part of the Angels Camp Complete Streets Project.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Tuttletown and Jackass Hill Road for pavement
work is planned for Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and Long Barn Road for pavement work is planned for Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Memorial Drive and the eastbound turnout lane for utility work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues.

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