Pioneer Man Arrested For At least Two Burglaries

Amador County, CA – Two recent home invasions, which investigators say involved “a substantial amount of property stolen” from a Pine Grove residence, resulted in a Pioneer man’s arrest.

Amador County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a residential burglary in Pine Grove. While investigating the theft, detectives developed leads that led to a raid of a Pioneer residence.

According to sheriff’s officials, “During the search, detectives recovered property stolen in the Pine Grove burglary, as well as additional items linked to an earlier residential burglary in Pioneer. Investigators also located a significant quantity of narcotics and several illegally possessed firearms.”

39-year-old Brandon Earl was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges, including burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Sheriff’s officials relayed, “The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to identify any additional victims.”