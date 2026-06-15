Sonora Leaders To Approve Budget, Appoint New Historian

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet today at 3 PM to vote on a new city budget, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1st.

According to meeting documents, the city’s overall operating budget anticipates $18.61 million in revenues against $16.81 million in expenditures.

Looking specifically at the General Fund—the main account for day-to-day city operations—revenues are projected at $14.52 million with expenditures at $13.29 million, leaving a $1.23 million surplus. On top of that, the city also has $1.62 million in existing General Fund balance resources available. During the meeting, the council will discuss how to potentially allocate the combined extra funds toward supplemental city items and projects.

The council will also vote on appointing Patricia Perry as the City Historian Emerita and Tracy Skelly as the City Historian.

Perry had started working for the city in 1984 and, while serving as Finance Director, undertook projects to preserve the city’s vast history and heritage. She was officially appointed as the honorary City Historian in 2002. Perry has expressed a desire to transition from the role, so the city council will vote on appointing Tracey Skelly, who recently retired as City Clerk. The title of Historian Emerita is intended to recognize Perry’s distinguished service and lasting contributions to the City of Sonora. The designation acknowledges her decades of work preserving the City’s history while allowing her to continue serving as a resource to the city and its new historian.

Meeting documents note, “Appointing Tracy Skelly as City Historian will provide continuity for this important function and help ensure that Sonora’s historical resources and institutional knowledge continue to be preserved for future generations.”

There is no fiscal impact on the General Fund.

Today’s 3 pm meeting is open to the public.