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New County Counsel Picked For Tuolumne County

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By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government Building

Tuolumne County Government Building

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Sonora, CA — Following the resignation of Sarah Carrillo last September, a new County Counsel has been selected for Tuolumne County.

Walter Wall, the District Attorney in Mariposa County, emerged as the top choice following a series of interviews with internal and external panels.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will formally announce the appointment, with a contract spanning July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2030. The board is also planning to vote on waiving the county’s local residency requirement for the position, as Wall lives in neighboring Mariposa County. Meeting documents note that Wall’s annual salary will start at $228,571.

Some of the other items on the agenda include approving an updated 2026 board meeting calendar and having a closed session performance review of the Health and Human Services Director.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.

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