Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger Districts In Forest Receiving New Name

Pinecrest, CA — The Mi-Wok and Summit ranger districts in the Stanislaus National Forest are formally merging and will be known as the Sugar Pine Ranger District.

The two districts have shared operations and leadership for nearly a decade, and the offices were just 14 miles apart. The primary public office will remain the Summit Ranger Station in Pinecrest. The Mi-Wok office has been closed to the public since 2018 and will remain so.

“The public should see very little change beyond the new district name,” said Acting District Ranger Andy Welsh. “This step simply aligns our organizational structure with how our teams have already been working together to serve the public.”

The Forest Service notes that visitors should expect the same services, programs, and access moving forward. Officials add that the action is specific to the Stanislaus National Forest and is not connected to any broader Forest Service reorganization efforts.