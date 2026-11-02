Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Holiday Related Events, Swearing-In Ceremonies, On Sonora Council Agenda

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet this evening, and a main item is preparing for the upcoming Christmas Town activities.

The council will vote on a temporary closure of Jackson Street between Washington Street and Green Street during the 2026 Christmas Town Holiday Season. That will run from November 30 through January 8.  The move would help accommodate the relocation of Santa’s Workshop and expanded holiday programming.

The council will also oversee the swearing-in of new Police Officer Blake Mahan and receive an introduction of Canine handler Rylan Matyshock and a swearing-in of the police canine Trooper.

The open to the public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.

 

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.