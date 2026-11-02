Holiday Related Events, Swearing-In Ceremonies, On Sonora Council Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet this evening, and a main item is preparing for the upcoming Christmas Town activities.

The council will vote on a temporary closure of Jackson Street between Washington Street and Green Street during the 2026 Christmas Town Holiday Season. That will run from November 30 through January 8. The move would help accommodate the relocation of Santa’s Workshop and expanded holiday programming.

The council will also oversee the swearing-in of new Police Officer Blake Mahan and receive an introduction of Canine handler Rylan Matyshock and a swearing-in of the police canine Trooper.

The open to the public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.