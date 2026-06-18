TC Grand Jury Releases First Report, Focus Is On Detention Facilities

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Grand Jury took a look at the juvenile hall, county jail, and state prison.

The citizen Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog and spends a year investigating concerns and making related recommendations. The first of several reports this cycle was released late on Wednesday, with more expected over the coming weeks. California law stipulates that one of the areas the Grand Jury investigates each year is the condition and management of the “public prisons.”

The only facility that had a recommended improvement was the Sierra Conservation Center. The Grand Jury found that there is water damage due to leaks that have the potential to cause future health and safety issues (roof damage, mold, etc.) and damage to facility equipment if not repaired soon. The Grand Jury recommends that SCC evaluate maintenance protocols to ensure that roof drainage systems are clear and fully functioning prior to the rainy season. It also offered high praise regarding the expansion of the dog training-related programs as being beneficial to the mental health of inmates. It is also a public service to community members and Veteran organizations in providing service dogs to Veterans in need.

There were no significant findings or recommendations related to either the county jail or the juvenile hall.

Regarding the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, the report states that it was “well-designed, in good repair, and appeared to be well-run.” During its tour last October, there were 20 youths housed at the facility. It offers teaching staff and various programs. The report adds, “Despite inconsistent staffing levels and fluctuating availability of volunteers, the MLRDJF staff provide a safe, educational, and positive environment that focuses on personal growth, achievement, and rehabilitation for the charges.”

The report about the Dambacher Detention Facility (county jail) notes that several of the inmates raised concerns about the food, issues with electronic tablet availability, and lockdowns being somewhat frequent (weekly). However, it adds that “several inmates were quick to provide commendations” to many of the correctional officers. Most felt staff treated them in a “professional, impartial, and courteous manner.”

Find the full 13-page report here.