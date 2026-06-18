Details Released On Tuttletown Motorcycle Crash On Hwy 49

Tuttletown, CA – The CHP has released the names of two Sonora residents involved in a motorcycle crash on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County on Saturday.

The collision occurred north of Tuttletown Road near Wilcox Ranch Road as the highway curves, heading north towards the hairpin turn, where big rigs get stuck. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 36-year-old Jeremiah Kenny was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on the highway along with his passenger, 22-year-old Jasmine Corder. Machado relayed, “As they approached a left curve in the roadway, Kenny lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle overturned, and both riders were ejected.”

Both riders were taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora, suffering major injuries. Machado added, “They were wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”