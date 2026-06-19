Dealing With Entrance Wait Times And Parking Issues In Yosemite

Yosemite announces a new feature on its website regarding entrance wait times—Yosemite National Park photo

Yosemite, CA – A new website feature can help visitors to Yosemite National Park navigate entrance wait times and parking tips once inside the park.

Visitors can get real-time wait information for the Arch Rock Entrance (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Entrance (Highway 120 from the west), and the South Entrance (Highway 41) 24/7. Click here to view and use the feature.

Regarding parking, park officials state, “It can be tempting to park for just a second to get the perfect picture or in a good enough spot to get to a trail before lunch. But irresponsible parking can create a danger to everyone on the road, damage the environment, and even lead to a potential tow/citation.”

Park officials provided these tips, combined with other travel preparation strategies, for an even easier, more pleasurable experience:

Save even more time in line by buying a digital site pass online. Click here.

Text “ynptraffic” to 333111 for real-time traffic alerts, including when parking lots are full or closed.

Spend time in more remote parts of the park (like Tioga Road, Hetch Hetchy, and Wawona) during the busiest times of the day. The park has plenty to offer outside of Yosemite Valley!

The busiest times in the park are on weekends from early morning to mid-afternoon. For fewer crowds and peaceful sights, visit on a weekday at sunrise or sunset.

If you are visiting Yosemite Valley, park once and stay parked for the day. You can get to most trails in the Valley by walking, biking, or using the free Yosemite Valley shuttle system.

If parking lots are full, stay flexible, have a backup plan, and come back at a later time. Many popular parts of the park are better seen at less busy times, like early morning or sunset.

It can be confusing navigating through Yosemite National Park. Get familiar with highway names, park road names, locations, and parking areas before arriving. While in the park, pay attention to signage and pull over to reference a map if you are lost. Emergency lights do not mean automatic protection against accidents.

A link to Yosemite entrance wait times, along with roadway conditions, can also be found in the traffic section on the homepage of mymotherlode.com; click here.