Railtown 1897 Hopes To Resume Train Rides Next Week

Jamestown, CA — California State Parks has provided an update on the temporary pause to train rides at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown.

Officials say it was done proactively by State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation to evaluate operating records to ensure they are meeting all necessary requirements to maintain passenger and crew safety.

State Parks Recreation Specialist Kyle Roberson adds that this is expected to be a short-term measure. Railtown has canceled train rides through this weekend, June 20-21, but is tentatively planning to resume operations this coming Wednesday, June 24. Roberson says they are working diligently to ensure operating records are at the highest level of quality possible and will continue to evaluate progress.