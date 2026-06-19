57th Annual Father’s Day Fly-In Happening Saturday

Columbia, CA — A community tradition is coming up this weekend at the Columbia Airport, the 57th annual Father’s Day Fly-In.

Previewing Saturday’s event, Tuolumne County Airport Manager Tonya Scheftner states, “We’ll be opening our gates at 10 am and closing at 3 pm. We have a great lineup. Our theme this year is celebrating 250 years of freedom in motion, to help honor the history of the United States.”

Leading up to the event at the airport is a 7:30 am pancake breakfast hosted by the BSA Scouts Troop 555 and the Aviation Explorer Post Triple 7. It will continue until 11 am.

Public announcing starts at 10 am, with the opening ceremonies at 11 am. It will include the Color Guard and National Anthem, a Fly Over Missing Man Formation, and Taps.

Some of the other highlights throughout the day include warbird demonstrations, a classic car show, live music featuring Overdryve, food, and vendor booths.

Parking is free onsite, subject to availability. Free overflow parking, with trolley pickups, will be available at the Columbia Elementary School.

Presale tickets are available for $7, tickets at the door are $10, the price for kids 10-17 is $3, and Veterans and children under 10 get in for free.

Dogs and other animals are not allowed at the event, with the exception of service animals.

Scheftner previewed the Fly-in and highlighted other airport happenings on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views.