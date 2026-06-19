Dogtown Road Indian Creek Bridge Project Update

Calaveras County, CA—Calaveras County Public Works reports updated construction working hours for the Dogtown Road Indian Creek Bridge Replacement Project.

The bridge replacement work is being conducted by Steelhead Constructors Associates, based in Redding, and requires a full closure of Dogtown Road. It began last week and is expected to last through the end of October. Road officials relayed these new hours of operation:

Monday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 6 am to 4 pm.

The roadway will be restricted to through traffic during construction, with barriers, signage, and other traffic control devices in place. Motorists’ turnaround points are at the intersections of Dogtown Road and Fourth Crossing Road to the north, off Highway 49 near San Andreas, and at Schmauder Mine Road to the south near Angels Camp. Emergency services and vehicles will be granted access as needed, and residents will be accommodated in the case of an emergency.