Prescribed Burning In Pine Mountain Lake Area

Groveland, CA — A three-day prescribed burning project is scheduled today through Thursday in the vicinity of Pine Mountain Lake.

Approximately 120 acres will be ignited over the coming few days at the Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project site near the subdivision. CAL Fire reports that the major benefits include reducing both hazardous fuels and noxious weeds.

Prescribed burning is planned each day between 9 am and 5 pm. Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread outside of the burn units. Firefighters will remain on the scene and patrol the area for multiple days after the ignitions are complete.